Drug overdoses trigger street warning

RUTLAND | Vermont Department of Health officials began warning people who use street drugs to seek a supply of the overdose “reversal” drug naloxone (commercially known as Narcan). The official warning comes on the heels of several overdose deaths in Rutland County which occurred a few days.

A Department of Health news release last week indicated that two of the deaths likely involved the inhalation of illegal substances.

“If you use street drugs, or know someone who does, do everything you can to prevent an accidental death,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D.. “The most important thing is to stay alive. Our message to people who are using is simple–you just cannot know what is in drugs you get from the street. If you are using, please use less, don’t use alone, have Narcan available, and absolutely call ‘911’ if someone won’t wake up or is in distress.”

“We are concerned that fentanyl is now being mixed with a variety of illegal substances, like cocaine and methamphetamine. This broadens an already difficult problem,” Levine said.

The type of drugs involved are not known at this time, but Health officials indicated that cocaine with fentanyl is a definite cause of death in the state.

Autopsies of the Rutland County individuals involved, as well as others, are underway by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Test results have not been announced.

“Be aware of the current danger out there,” said Dr. Levine. “...Illicit fentanyl is involved in two-thirds of all opiate-related fatalities. Cocaine is present in one-third of accidental and undetermined opioid-related deaths. We are doing all we can to help people find the care and treatment they need and want for recovery from substance use disorder, but it can only happen if you are alive to take that step.”

Levine advised street drug users directly to have someone available to administer naloxone as well as call 9-1-1 during an overdose situation.

Levine advised that only one drug at a time should be used, not mixed.

“Cut the amount that you use at one time. Don’t mix heroin with alcohol or benzos (benzodiazepines). Test the strength of the drug before using the whole amount. Inject less if it feels too strong,” Levine noted.