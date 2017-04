FERRISBURG — On April 2, 2017 the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Route 7 in Ferrisburg after observing multiple traffic violations. State Police made contact with the operator, Cory Benoit, of Burlington, and detected signs of impairment. Benoit was screened for DUI. Benoit submitted to a preliminary breath test which yielded a result of 0.165% BAC. Benoit was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.