DUI charge in Rutland

RUTLAND — During the early morning hours of May 10, members of the Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement in Rutland City. Troopers stopped a vehicle on West Street for an observed traffic violation. The operator was identified as Corey Taylor, 41, of Rutland City. An investigation revealed that Taylor was under the influence of intoxicants. Taylor was screened for DUI and transported to the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Taylor was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on May 29 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charge.