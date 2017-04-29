DUI - Drugs

ORWELL - On April 17 the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Orwell, near the intersection of Cook Road. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling north and crossed the southbound lane and struck a tree off the west side of the road. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage and was a total loss. During the investigation, impairment of the operator, Matthew Hawkins, was suspected. Hawkins was screened for DUI. Hawkins was taken into custody and processed for DUI. Hawkins was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Addison District Court on May 8 to answer the charge of DUI.