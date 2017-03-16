DUI in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — On March 4, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Painter Rd in the town of Middlebury, after observing several motor vehicle violations.

While speaking with the operator Tracey Cook, 39, of Bristol, it was determined she was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Following Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Cook provided a sample of her breath which revealed a BAC of .169%.

Cook was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence and was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Cook was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Criminal Court on March 20, to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

