VERGENNES — On March 25, 2017 the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle after observing multiple traffic violations. State Police made contact with the operator, Sterling Pelsue, 20, of New Haven, and detected signs of impairment. Pelsue was screened for DUI. Pelsue submitted to a preliminary breath test which yielded a result of 0.166% BAC. Pelsue was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Pelsue was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Addison District Court on April 10 to answer the charge of DUI.