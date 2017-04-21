× Expand VSP photo Darrick Cook

MENDON - During the early hours of April 5, members of the Vermont State Police received a report of a slide-off on US Route 4 in Mendon, Vermont. At approximately 12:30 pm troopers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle stuck off the north side of the road buried in a snow bank. The operator was identified as Darrick Cook, 26, of Rutland City.

While interacting with Cook he displayed signs of being under the influence of a narcotic and he was subsequently screened for impairment. Cook was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). He refused to provide an evidentiary sample and was released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 24, 2017 at 0830 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI-drug (refusal).