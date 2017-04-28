DUI

FERRISBURGH — On April 18, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance on Shellhouse Mountain Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Subsequent investigation revealed that Susan Myers had driven to the residence, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and that a household member was preventing her from leaving. Myers was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence-Second Offense and transported to the New Haven Barracks. Myers was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Court on May 8, at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

