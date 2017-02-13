Honoring Academic Achievement

Vergennes grad on dean’s list

VERGENNES — Justus Sturtevant, of Vergennes, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Sturtevant, a communications and business economics major in the Class of 2017, is a 2013 graduate of Vergennes Union High School and the son of Todd and Laura Sturtevant.

Local students on UNH dean’s list

MIDDLEBURY — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2016 semester.

Cynthia Holler of Addison earned High Honors, Burke Farrell of East Middlebury earned Honors, Michelle Peterson of Middlebury earned Honors, Zoe Parsons of Middlebury earned Honors, Dacey Anechiarico of Whiting earned High Honors.

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Bard College at Simon’s Rock dean’s list

MIDDLEBURY — Bard College at Simon’s Rock congratulates the students named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement.

Michael Greenblatt, a sophomore from Rochester, has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Zara London-Southern, a sophomore from Middlebury, has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Bristol students receive academic honors

BRISTOL — Christopher E. Carter of Bristol, a sophomore majoring in applied mathematics and statistics, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Clarkson University.

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Spencer Elliot Griswold of Bristol, a senior majoring in applied mathematics and statistics & physics, was named a Presidential Scholar for the fall 2016 semester.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

New Haven student on dean’s list

NEW HAVEN — Amy Pitts of New Haven, is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in Applied Mathematics. She was named to dean’s list for the 2016 Fall semester.

Marist College is located in the historic Hudson River Valley and at its branch campus in Florence, Italy. It is a comprehensive, independent institution grounded in the liberal arts.

Students named to NAC-All Academic Team

CASTLETON — Congratulations to the 25 student athletes that have been honored to the NAC All-Academic Team. The NAC All-Academic Team recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Student-athletes must also have reached sophomore academic standing and competed in a minimum of two years of varsity competition at their institution. The Fall All-Academic Team represents the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis, and women’s volleyball.

Emily Lowell of Brandon, and Kate Steller of Rochester have been selected to the fall 2016 NAC All-Academic Team.

Dean’s list honors for Middlebury student

MIDDLEBURY — William Bisson, of Middlebury, was named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Bisson is pursing a Bachelor of Arts degree in interactive media design.

Founded in 1784, Becker College is a future-focused institution with a post-graduate placement rate for employment, further study, or volunteer service programs that averages 89%. Becker serves more than 2,100 students from across the country and around the world.

Paul Smith’s College dean’s list

BRANDON — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Paul Smith’s College during the fall 2016 semester. Each earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.

Samantha Patch of Brandon, who is majoring in natural resources management and policy, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.

River Payne of Cornwall, who is majoring in fisheries and wildlife sciences, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.