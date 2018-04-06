Eagle’s Grand Prize marks 15th year

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Help us celebrate the Eagle Grand Prize’s 15th Anniversary: Of local Eagle Grand Prize legend are 2013 winners Patty Murray and Melissa Sullivan. “We used our brains,” said Sullivan, “and didn’t get dirty until the end.”

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Eagle’s popular Grand Prize contest celebrates its 15th year this season with an especially challenging set of clues.

Created by Middlebury resident Mark Brady for a radio station he previously owned, the contest was transferred to newspaper in 2003 when Brady was named sales director at the weekly publication.

At that time, publishers Dan Alexander and Ed Coats purchased the old Addison Eagle from founding owners headed up by Connie Houston of Vergennes.

Alexander’s and Coats’ acquisition was soon renamed the Vermont Eagle, at Brady’s suggestion, to better reflect its expanded 12,000 circulation area covering Addison and Rutland counties and a sliver of the southern tier of Chittenden County to the north.

Over the years, Eagle readers have been challenged by the Grand Prize’s cleverly crafted clues which lead participants on a merry chase across meadow and mire, as well as through deep woods and boulder fields to find the concealed $1,000 certificates.

Grand Prize winners are legion, at least among the hundreds of annual contest participants (and the game’s generous advertising supporters). Some contest champions are repeat winners, while others continue to try their annual luck at cracking the meanings of the clues.

Of local legend, for example, are 2013 Grand Prize winners Patty Murray and Melissa Sullivan.

This team of $1,000 treasure hunters located that year’s Grand Prize certificate in a forlorn apple orchard in Orwell.

The duo, who were Middlebury College employees at the time, used computer technology to get a jump on their competitors.

“We used our brains,” said Sullivan, “and didn’t get dirty until the end.”

The women used Google Maps early on for “ground truth” to follow up on clues before heading out in the field; they had been playing the popular newspaper game since the 1990s.

The 15th Anniversary Grand Prize 2018 winners will be no different. They will enjoy the contest’s traditional high level of challenge and reward.

This spring, the Eagle staff invites you to follow the weekly clues listed, in part, in the paper and with participating advertisers for hot leads to win the grandest prize of them all, the Eagle Grand Prize.