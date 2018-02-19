Early voting for Town Meeting

MIDDLEBURY | The town of Middlebury has announced early Australian ballot voting for this year’s Town Meeting.

The early voting schedule, at the Middlebury Town Office building downtown, at 77 Main St., was posted by the Middlebury Town Manager’s Office:

Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday

Feb. 20, 21 and 22:

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Monday-Thursday

Feb. 26-March 1

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Friday, March 2

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Town Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday March 5. No voting will occur due to election preparation and set-up.

Tuesday, March 6, is Election Day

Polls open 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at the Middlebury Town Office building on Main St.

Legal citizens may request a ballot be mailed to you at: https://mvp.sec.state.vt.us or send an email to Town Clerk Ann Webster: awebster@townofmiddlebury.org.

All ballots must be returned to 77 Main St. by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 6.

If you need assistance, contact the town offices at (802) 388-8100, ext. 201.