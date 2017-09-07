Easements proposed for power, telecom, gas

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard gave notice last month of the proposed terms of mutiple conveyance of easements from the town to Green Mountain Power Corp., the Telephone Operating Company of Vermont, and Vermont Gas.

The Selectboard proposed terms are on file in the office of Middlebury Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay.

The key terms of the proposed transaction state that the town will convey to GMP and TOCV, at no cost, two easements authorizing the installation and maintenance of cables, wires and other facilities for the transmission of electricity, telecommunications and so-called intelligence.

The first easement is located on the town sewer pump station property near the Battell Block off Merchants Row in downtown Middlebury and is for an underground line extending from a pole in a northwesterly direction to the lands of Battell Block Partners, LLC.

The second easement is located on the Middlebury Water Department property on the south slope of Chipman Hill located off Springside Road and is for an overhead line commencing from existing GMP pole, leading in a southeasterly direction approximately 110 feet to conclude at new GMP pole located on a private drive entered off Springside Drive.

The specific terms of the easements and the locations and dimensions of the easement areas are more detailed in the proposed easement deeds available from Ramsay.

Unless a petition objecting to the conveyance is filed, Selectboard members said they may proceed with the conveyance. However, if a petition is signed by five percent of the legal voters, objecting to the proposed conveyance and presented to the town clerk within 30 days of the date of posting, the Selectboard will cause the easement to be considered at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose.

The Selectboard also conveyed to Vermont Gas three easements authorizing the firm to construct, reconstruct, maintain, move, relocate, alter, inspect, repair, replace, remove, change the size of and abandon in place pipelines to be used for the distribution of “gaseous energy products.”

The first easement will affect the municipal parking lot parcel located on the northerly side of Cross Street, behind the Middlebury Town Office and Ilsley Public Library buildings.

The second easement will affect the municipal parking lot located on the southerly side of Cross Street near Mister Up’s Restaurant.

The third easement will affect the municipal parking lot located on Mill Street.

Each easement will be 10 feet in width, five feet on either side of the pipelines as installed, and include rights of access and other terms and conditions set forth in the easement deeds.