East Street fire was arson

RUTLAND | On Oct. 7, at approximately 11:03 p.m., the Rutland City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 31 East St. in Rutland City.

Several neighbors called in the fire using the 911 telephone line.

Upon the arrival of fire personnel they found fire in the front left porch area of building. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from extending into the structure. The building sustained moderate fire and water damage.

Damage was estimated at approximately $25,000.

The building was found to have been taken over by the city and was vacant at the time of the fire. The fire was reportedly under control and no injuries or collateral damage was sustained by any other structure.

Rutland City Deputy Fire Chief LaFaso contacted the Rutland City Police for assistance.

The Rutland City Police contacted the Vermont State Police/Division of Fire Safety Fire Investigative Unit and requested an origin and cause investigation of the fire.

Two detectives from the Vermont State Police and one Investigator from the Division of Fire Safety, making up the Fire Investigative Unit, responded on Oct. 8 to the scene. An origin and cause investigation was initiated and completed.

Investigators have determined that the fire cause was due to direct human involvement and have classified this fire as incendiary at this time.

The investigation is ongoing through a joint effort with the Rutland Police Department.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line where up to $5,000 could be awarded in return for information regarding this fire.

The number to call is 1-800/32-ARSON or 1-800-322-7766 or you may contact the Vermont State Police (Detective Sr./Sergeant Williams) at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.