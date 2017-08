× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | Emma Sweet of Salisbury, Alex Whipple of Salisbury, and Justin Northup of Cornwall got together to view the partial eclipse of the Sun at 2:15 p.m., Aug. 21, at the new College Park in downtown Middlebury. The three friends shared special protective eyewear provided free by the Ilsley Public Library. If you missed this week's eclipse, you don't have long to wait: the next eclipse of the Sun will be seen in Vermont on April 8, 2024.