Honoring academic achievement

Local students on Castleton University President’s List

CASTLETON — The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year. Emma Best of Salisbury, Alison Boise of New Haven, Kristian Bruce of Orwell, Deborah Connors of Brandon, Ellie Gevry of New Haven, Stephanie LaFountain of Brandon, Amber Leavitt of Bristol, Alaisha Lucia of Leicester, Samantha Marszalkowski of Panton, Pavin Parrish of Rochester, Kelsey Scarborough of Brandon, Sydney Smith of Orwell, Allyson Stearns of Vergennes and Bruce Wright of Bridport.

London-Southern graduation

MIDDLEBURY — Zara London-Southern of Middlebury recently graduated with distinction from Bard College at Simon’s Rock with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts. London-Southern attended Middlebury Union High School before starting college early.

SVC students honored

BENNINGTON — Southern Vermont College officials recognized the following local students named to the provost’s list for high academic achievement for the spring 2017 semester: Adrian Dickerson of Bristol and Amber Dow of Panton.

Siena honors area students

MIDDLEBURY — Siena College officials named two local students to the president’s list for the spring 2017 semester. The list requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher: Kaitlyn Gaboriault of Bridport and Olivia Nop of Middlebury. Siena students on the dean’s list for the spring semester include Ryan Kelley of Brandon and Caitlyn Ketcham of Brandon.

Kirby on UNH Dean’s List

BRIDPORT — Aidan Kirby of Bridport was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the spring 2017 semester. Full-time undergraduate students must have a 3.50 or better cumulative GPA for the semester to be eligible for the list.

Layla Paine earns 4.0 GPA

BRISTOL — Hofstra University student Layla Paine of Bristol achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2017 semester, earning a spot on the provost’s list.

Pecsok, O’Classen on dean’s list

CORNWALL — University of Hartford officials announced the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2017: James Pecsok of Cornwall and Elyas O’Classen of Goshen.

Vergennes student on Lake Erie dean’s list

VERGENNES — Lake Erie College student Julie Grace of Vergennes has been named to the spring 2017 dean’s list. Students who has earned at least nine semester hours of credits at the college during a single academic term and achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher in a given semester is recognized.

Chagnon receives CCV scholarship

MIDDLEBURY — Community College of Vermont (CCV) student Joseph Chagnon has been selected as the recipient of CCV’s 2017 Steller Legacy Scholarship for the amount of $1,000. The scholarship is named in honor of longtime faculty member Gary Steller, who passed away in February. Steller taught at CCV for over 30 years.

Vincent on VTC President’s List

MIDDLEBURY — Scott Vincent of Middlebury was named to the president’s list at Vermont Technical College (VTC). To be named to the VTC president’s list, full-time students must complete the semester with a 4.0 grade point average.