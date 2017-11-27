Elderly pilot dies in plane crash en route to Middlebury

PITTSFORD | An 89-year-old pilot didn’t make it to the Middlebury State Airport en route from his home in Windsor, Mass., via the airport at Pittsfield, Mass. Pilot Norman Baker died when his Cessna 172 crashed near Sugar Hollow in Pittsford, around 5 p.m., Nov. 22

Pittsford Police Department, the Vermont State Police, and the U.S. Civil Air Patrol in Rutland, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, responded to reported aircraft incident in the area of Sugar Hollow Road in the town of Pittsford.

"A caller contacted 911 and stated a small aircraft was flying low over the area and as it continued out of sight, they heard a loud noise," according to a report by VSP Capt. Michael Manley, Troop Commander of VSP Troop B. "The caller was fearful the plane had crashed and added that they only heard a noise and did not see the plane crash nor did they see any wreckage."

Manley’s press statement reported that members of the Federal Aviation Administration, Civil Air Patrol and the Rutland Regional Airport determined there were no unaccounted aircraft in the area, or any aircraft broadcasting a distress signal. "Officers canvassed the area but no new information was learned and no other calls were received. Vermont Civil Air Patrol also responded to search from the air but nothing was located."

Massachusetts State Police later reported an aircraft had left Pittsfield, Mass., and was in route to Middlebury and it did not arrive.

"Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team coordinated a search with assistance of firefighters from the Pittsford, Brandon, and Chittenden Fire Departments," according to Manley. "Nothing was found as a result of that search which focused around the area of Sugar Hollow Road in Pittsford and lasted all night."

On Nov. 23, the plane crash site was reported by a landowner who was walking his property after learning of the missing plane. "Units responded to a wooded area in the vicinity of U.S. Route 7 in the town of Pittsford near Whistlestop Lane. The plane... was confirmed by the tail number, was located with heavy damage," according to Manley. Baker was located dead near the Cessna wreckage.

"He has done the trip from Pittsfield to Middlebury approximately 20 times," Manley reported. "The plane he was flying was a 1966 Cessna which can carry up to four passengers... The National Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator to assist in examining the crash wreckage. Mr. Baker will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy."