Enjoy a moveable feast with Pratt’s Store Catering

× Expand Corey Pratt and Darwin Pratt stand with several Pratt’s Store employees alongside the Bridport-based business’s new catering and delivery van. Partner Stacey Stone was unavailable when this photograph was taken.

BRIDPORT— “Having a party? Not sure what to make? Don’t have the time? Let us help,” said Corey Pratt of Pratt’s Store in Bridport.

Folks go out of their way to visit Pratt’s Store. People from around Addison County —and from across the lake too —have been hitting the pavement of Route 22A since 1969 to shop at Pratt’s.

The busy little store is widely recognized for its old-fashioned customer service as well its fresh, homemade deli offerings, competitively priced groceries, fresh vegetables and top-grade meat. In fact, Pratt’s “truckload of meat sale” special events are well attended.

But one growing facet of Pratt’s is the catering side of the business established three years ago. In recent months, the business has taken off like a rocket.

Darwin Pratt, son Corey Pratt, and Stacey Stone worked long hours to build the catering side of Pratt’s Store.

“It just mushroomed,” Corey told the Eagle. “And our cook is just like your grandmother; it’s all home-cooked, good quality food. Now we just purchased a new van to cater weddings, graduations, funerals and other events.”

In a short time, Pratt’s has filled the void created when Greg’s Meat Market closed in downtown Middlebury.

Pratt’s catering has taken off in Addison County. Even local school athletic departments have hired Pratt’s to cater gatherings for teams, coaches and judges.

“We’ve also helped Middlebury College in the stadium box,” Corey noted.

With a staff of 15, Pratt’s brings smiles and all the necessary gear to cater any kind of affair.

“We’ve gone from Charlotte to Vergennes to Orwell to cater affairs,” said Darwin.

In the final analysis, Pratt’s is aware that to maintain success requires hard work (putting in something like 86 hours each week) and happy, loyal customers. “We really have to sincerely thank all of our customers and the community,” Darwin noted.

“We used to deliver in a pickup truck and a car, but now we have a modern van with beautiful graphics to accommodate our catering needs and help us get the word out,” Darwin continued. “It’s a whole new world.”