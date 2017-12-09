Event to raise funds for 3D imaging device

× Expand Photo provided Rutland Subaru’s Share the Love event benefits RRMC Early Breast Cancer Detection Saves Lives Campaign.

MIDDLEBURY | Nothing is more powerful than love, especially when it’s given away. The annual Rutland-area Subaru Share the Love event is back.

“This year Rutland Subaru has selected Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Early Detection Saves Lives campaign as the beneficiary of its local Share the Love event,” said Stephan Maeder, owner of Rutland Subaru. “The campaign will help bring new 3D breast imaging technology to the local region. During the Share the Love event, Rutland Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru sold until Jan. 31. We are proud to partner with RRMC to support this important initiative right here in our community”.

It is important to note that one in eight women and one in 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

As part of this commitment, Rutland Regional Medical Center will purchase two new 3D breast imaging machines with a goal of raising $350,000 to fully cover the cost of one new unit.

As a not-for-profit hospital, Rutland Regional relies on community support to assist with this initiative. The new 3D breast imaging machines will enable superior breast imaging and detection of abnormalities at an earlier stage, which can help to save lives.

“With the acquisition of the new machines, Rutland Regional Medical Center will be the first facility in Vermont to have this newest generation of three dimensional technology. This is a leap forward in our technology, and I am excited the community can be a part of it”, said Dr. Daniel R. Mitchell, director of radiology at Rutland Regional.

Foley Cancer Center’s Dr. Allan Eisemann said, “We are grateful to Rutland Subaru for choosing the Early Detection Saves Lives campaign as the beneficiary of this year’s Subaru Share the Love program. Community support continues to make a difference for our patients. We are thankful for the generosity that this initiative will generate in support of the new 3D breast imaging technology, and the awareness it will help to create about the importance of early detection through regular mammograms”.