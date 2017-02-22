Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

On Feb. 25, the Marquis Theater in Middlebury will host a comedy show featuring performers Mike Cahill, Katherine Gauthier and Quentin Davis. The event is slated for 8 p.m. with a pay-what-you-can ticket price. For more information, call 388-4841or visit middleburymarquis.com.

The Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will host a performance by the Middlebury Actors Workshop and Kate Redway on March 3-5. The play, titled “American Radical,” follows the story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton — a suffragette. The first performance is slated for March 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 per person. For more information, visit townhalltheater.org or call 382-9222.

The birthday of famed children’s book writer Dr. Seuss will be celebrated with a live reenactment of “The Lorax” on March 2 at the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury. Admission is free. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 388-2061 or visit vermontbookshop.com.

On March 3, the Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes will host a free movie night. The film set to be screened — “Hell or High Water” — is an Academy Award nominated Western. The showing begins at 6 p.m. On Feb. 28, the library will see a reading by author Sas Carey of her poem “In the Forest” as part of their Table Read Series. For more information, visit bixbylibrary.org or call 877-2211.

Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier will see a performance by rockabilly troupe Swillbillie on Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. For more information, call 225-6012.

On Feb. 27, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier will screen “From Trauma to Activism,” an LGBTQ documentary created by filmmaker Steven F. Dansky. The screening is slated for 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 223-3338.

× Expand Photo via Facebook. Donnell Leahy and Natalie MacMaster will perform in Rutland on March 3.

The Paramount Theater in Rutland will host a performance by Ontario-based Celtic artist Donnell Leahy and Natalie MacMaster on March 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35-55. For more information, visit paramountvt.org or call 775-0903.

× Expand Photo via Facebook. Local comedian Anya Volz will perform at the Speakeasy Cafe in Rutland on Feb. 28.

On Feb. 28, local comedian Anya Volz will perform at the Speakeasy Cafe in Rutland at 7 p.m. Other performers slated are Nicole Sisk, Kendall Farrell, Bitsy Biron and Yedoye Travis. Sean Hunter Williams will host. A donation of $5 is suggested. For more information, visit speakeasycafe.net or call 747-3325.

ArtsRiot in Burlington will host an indie-rock showcase on March 2 featuring Uni Ika Ai, Hammydown and Karavan. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit facebook.com/artsriot.

On March 1, ArtsRiot will see a performance by Melvis Seals and the JGB. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door.

Philadelphia natives Shadow Band will take the stage at Radio Bean in Burlington on Feb. 27. Described as “golden sunrise folk and death-knell blues,” the group’s Burlington stop is slated for 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/bandofshadow or call 660-9346.

× Expand Photo via Facebook. Pink Talking Fish will perform in Burlington on March 2.

Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish fusion tribute band Pink Talking Fish will perform two sets at Nectar’s in Burlington on March 2. The first set is slated for 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance. For more information, visit pinktalkingfish.com.