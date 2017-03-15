Eye on Business: Village Green Market

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy John and Margo stand with their three children, Camden, age 5, Dylann, age 3, and Lincoln, 7 months.

NEW HAVEN — For as long as John and Margo Roleau have been together, they have talked about their dream of owning the well known country store in the center of New Haven.

With a lot of hard work, and support from the community, that dream has come true.

For John, the Village Green Market was a place he grew up visiting. He grew up in the house next door as a child, and now lives there with Margo and their three children.

“It was home,” he says of the store. “If you were in town and needed help...if you needed a jump start, had a flat tire, needed directions...someone at the store helped you.”

Margo, who grew up a couple towns away in Monkton, also grew up coming to the store, so it has always been a part of her life as well.

For years, the store has been a place where locals gathered, discussed town happenings over coffee, and caught up on the latest gossip.

“We want to continue to be the community gathering place,” says Margo.

“Town meetings and general stores are changing and don’t mean as much as they did in the past. But this store does,” reflects John. “It’s great to sell merchandise obviously, but it’s more about being a place that people can gather, and debate and discuss ideas.”

In the extensive new renovations of the more than 200 year old store, the Roleaus made a shift in the seating area for the morning coffee crowd. In the past, locals gathered in the window seat around the coffee counter for their morning gossip before they headed off to work. In the new layout of the store, the “Gathering Place” is set slightly further back from the front door, around a gorgeous one of a kind table, built from planks salvaged from the renovations.

“It’s really important for us that the store is inviting and welcoming for everyone. We don’t want anyone to walk in the store and feel like an outsider,” explains Margo. “It was intimidating for some people to walk in to a crowd of people and still feel like they belonged. We thought about putting the table further in the back, but we also would never want to alienate the local crowd either. This is a good compromise.”

The beautifully built table is the perfect place for both the locals to sit and chat, and for any newcomers to sit and comfortably enjoy lunch from the extensive deli.

The new owners have been slowly adding to their selection of locally made products, including local honey, maple syrup, New England coffees, and baked goods from local treat creator Take Your Sweet Time.

“We know we can’t compete with the chain convenience stores on volume. We can try to be competitive on prices of things, like gallons of milk, but what we really want to do is try to be a little bit different. We want to become a destination,” says John.

As small business owners themselves, they recognize the importance of coming up with a dream and a passion, and then fulfilling it.

“A lot of these local products that we are carrying are people who still have full time jobs. We enjoy helping them get their products out to the public, because that could be the exposure they need to get their business off the ground.”

Owning the store takes some balance for the family, as they also own the neighboring auto business Packard of Vermont. Margo tends to bounce back and forth between the two businesses since she still does the bookkeeping at Packard.

“It would probably be harder if everything wasn’t located in this little postage stamp,” she points out. “If something needs our attention at the store, we’re able to just walk over and check on things.”

Since the couple reopened the doors on Feb. 27, they have started punch card programs for coffee and milk to reward their frequent customers.

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy Mother-daughter team Patty and Hannah Lawrence run the deli at the VGM during the week.

They have expanded the snack options available to customers, trying to include more healthy on-the-go options where possible such as energy bars.

A to-go deli case is stocked daily with freshly made sandwiches and salads, fruit cups, and more for customers who want a fresh and healthy lunch but don’t have time to wait for a made to order meal.

Daily specials are added to the menu such as pulled pork, soups, and goulash.

It’s easy to see the passion the two have for the store. John began to run down a list of all the things they hope to add to the store in the future, like a creemee or slushie machine, craft beer and wine sampling, a line of wholesale salads for stores that don’t have delis — called “Village Green Market Signature Salads”, and a selection of local beef and pork.

“We would also love to be more involved in the community,” he comments. The pair hope to host a large block party to celebrate their grand opening this spring or summer. “The green is such a nice and valuable part of the community, and we would love to see people take more advantage of it. Most towns don’t have a green this nice.”

“Since we opened, we’ve had a lot of people who have just stopped by to check out the changes and the new look,” says Margo. “They’ll come in, take a stroll around the store and grab a water and maybe a cupcake. People are excited to see it.”

Margo keeps the store’s social media accounts updated with lunch specials, new arrivals to the store, the newest cupcake flavors arriving each day from Take Your Sweet Time and more.

Next time you’re in New Haven, stop in the store and have a look around at the new changes, grab a snack or lunch, have a seat in the Gathering Place, or just say hi. The Roleaus would love to see you.