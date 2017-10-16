Fall fest finishes second year

× Expand Photo by Mayor David Allaire Lots of fun at last weekend’s N.W. Rutland Fall Festival.

RUTLAND | The Second Annual Northwest Rutland Fall Festival kicked off last weekend with residents arriving in Halloween costumes ready to carve pumpkins, paint gourds, and create scary masks to the beat of Monster Mash.

NeighborWorks of Western Vermont hosted the Fall Festival for its second year at the Community Green Space at 113 Library Ave. in the northwest section of Rutland on Oct. 14. The Fall Festival was the perfect opportunity for Rutland residents to get out and celebrate the culmination of a spring, summer, and fall chock full of neighborhood activities.

Pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes flooded the Community Green Space and were up for grabs for anyone who wanted to get their hands dirty scooping out seeds and carving (or painting) them into Jack-O-Lanterns.

After carving and painting their choice of winter squashes, participants strolled through the activities booths sponsored by local organizations while munching on donuts and washing them down with apple cider.

Dismas House had its signature glitter tattoo and face painting booth. The Tapestry program offered mask and crown crafting to complete the transformation. After perfecting their costumes, participants used Rutland Middle School’s "Selfie" photo booth to capture their Instagram-ready appearances.

As the sun set, the pumpkin-carving ended around 6 p.m., participants then spread out their picnic blankets and popped up their folding chairs to watch Hocus Pocus on an outdoor movie screen. A special thanks by Mayor David Allaire went out to the Rutland Promise Community grant to promote Community Building and Engagement events.