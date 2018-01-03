Family physician joins Bristol MHC

× Expand Photo courtesy B.U. Dr. Brian Bates.

BRISTOL | Officials of the Mountain Health Center (MHC) in Bristol, a Federally-Qualified Health Center, announced that Brian Bates, M.D., will join the team of MHC health care providers on April 2.

Dr. Bates is a board-certified family practice physician who will provide comprehensive primary care services to children, men and women of all ages.

Dr. Bates grew up in Bethesda, Md.., He received his college education at Dartmouth College and his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He completed a residency training program in Family Medicine at Boston University Medical Center.

During his residency, he received outpatient training at an urban community health center in Boston. He is a member of the esteemed Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Since finishing his residency program in July, Dr. Bates has been employed as a teaching physician at Boston University School of Medicine.

Martha Halnon, the Executive Director at MHC said, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Bates join us. We were particularly impressed with his commitment to primary care and the rural community-based, patient-focused mission of our Federally-Qualified Health Center.”

Dr. Bates will provide acute and chronic care and minor surgical procedures for his patients. He is particularly interested in preventive medicine and health promotion. He has been trained to provide long-acting contraception (intrauterine devices, Nexplanon skin implants). He has received additional training in addiction management services and will provide medication-assisted treatment with Suboxone.

Dr. Frank Provato, medical director at MHC added, “It is a privilege to have a doctor of such high-caliber and enthusiasm as Dr. Bates become part of the talented and compassionate group of clinicians at MHC who have served Addison County for over 30 years.”

Dr. Bates has broad interests.

After graduating from college with a degree in Environmental and Evolutionary Biology, he did research work and spent some time volunteering in Ethiopia. When he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his children, reading, gardening, beekeeping, exploring nature, and playing the mandolin. He will reside in Lincoln with his wife, Jenny Bates, who is a Certified Nurse Midwife, and their two daughters.