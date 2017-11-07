Fanning returns to stage

× Expand Photo provided Diana Fanning.

MIDDLEBURY | Celebrated Vermont pianist Diana Fanning presents a concert of some of her favorite works for piano on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m., in the Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Center for the Arts, at Middlebury College.

The program will includeBeethoven’s magnificent late Sonata Op. 101, the enchanting “Baby’s Family” suite by Villa-Lobos, Chopin’s evocative Barcarolle, and a selection of beautiful water-themed pieces by Debussy.

Fanning has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and in England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, the Czech Republic, Holland and Germany.

After a concert in Munich, a critic wrote that “Diana Fanning stunned her listeners with the rich spectrum of subtle colors and tonal nuances she revealed. Her recital seized the audience with a veritable deep magic.” Ms. Fanning has performed on numerous occasions as a concerto soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Vermont Public Television featured her in a program of works by Scarlatti, Ravel and Chopin. Radio audiences hear her frequently over Vermont Public Radio, and she has performed live on “Morning Pro Musica” (WGBH-FM) in Boston and on WNYC in New York City.

Fanning has been a guest artist with the Takacs, Jupiter and Alexander String Quartets, and with ensembles from Point Counter Point Music Camp, which she owned and directed for ten years with her husband Emory Fanning.

Most recently, the Fannings appeared together at Emory’s recent 50th anniversary organ concert on the Middlebury ampus.

Her duo with the outstanding Dutch cellist Dieuwke Davydov has performed widely in the US, including a Carnegie Recital Hall debut. Davydov and Fanning returned to Europe for their eighth concert tour last spring. Ms. Fanning’s CD of works by Janáček, Chopin, and Debussy received enthusiastic reviews in England and the U.S. She is an Affiliate Artist at Middlebury College.

The Nov. 12 concert is sponsored by the Middlebury College Music Department. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.