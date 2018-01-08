Farewell to Vermont’s Macy’s

× Expand Public domain image Vermont’s Macy’s Department Store will close in March. Pictured: Cherry Street entrance to Burlington’s Macy’s store.

BURLINGTON | The impact of Internet shopping continues to buffet so-called brick-and-mortar retailers here in Vermont and beyond. Macy's in Burlington is the latest victim.

This week, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said that Macy’s Department Store, an anchor retailer on the Church Street mall since the early 2000s, is expected to close this March. Macy’s announced the closing last Thursday.

The famous department store chain is closing 100 less profitable stores nationwide. The Burlington store is the only Macy's in the state.

Weinberger said that, “Macy’s plan to close its Burlington store will affect many families within our community, and the city is focused on doing everything it can to help impacted workers transition to new jobs... . It has been clear for years from the national retail trends and Macy’s recent closures of about 100 stores in other cities that today’s news was a real possibility for us in Burlington.”

Weinberger tried to put a positive spin on the bad downtown news which includes the lost of 65 retail jobs.

“In preparation for news like this,” he said, “the city has been working proactively with the support of voters to keep the downtown healthy by beginning the transition from a suburban-style mall to a mixed-use neighborhood.”

Many Addison County residents make Macy’s a stop on their shopping trips to the Queen City.

“I love Macy’s,” said Burlington shopper Mary Ann Fitzgerald, a 10-year-long resident of Middlebury. “I always found things there for myself and my family. I truly dislike buying clothing online. Obviously, you can’t try-on clothing online. And then every year we watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on T.V. and get out the ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ DVD and that gets us in a Macy’s mood. I'll miss all that.”