Farm-business consults held in Middlebury, Rutland

MIDDLEBURY | Starting this month, local farmers will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with a University of Vermont (UVM) Extension farm business educators for guidance on farm financial matters.

Event is planned at the UVM Extensionn office in Middlebury, at 23 Pond Ln., Suite 300, for Addison County farmers. Call 1-800-956-1125 : Jan. 23, Feb. 22, March 22, and April 11.

For Rutland County farmers, events will be held at 271 N. Main St. in Rutland. Call 1-800-281-6977: Jan. 25, Feb. 21, March 7, and April 26.

Consultants Mark Cannella, Tony Kitsos and Betsy Miller are available to meet with farmers at various locations on specific dates from mid-January through the end of April.

Farmers should bring any pertinent farm financial records to their session. These could include recent bank account statements, their most recent IRS Schedule F tax form, loan documentation, notes on milk and crop production and yield or a copy of their business plan or draft plan for review.

For more details, call UVM’s Christi Sherlock at (866) 860-1382.