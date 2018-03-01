Farm consults scheduled

MIDDLEBURY | To help farmers make profitable business decisions, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension is offering one-on-one sessions for farmers for various dates and locations from now through April 26.

The 90-minute consultations with a UVM Extension farm business expert are tailored to meet the financial and business planning needs of the individual farmer. During their session, farmers may request assistance to create a farm budget or balance sheet, update financial records, review a business plan or get answers regarding other business matters.

The cost per session is $25. Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all slots are filled. Farmers may book appointments at regonline.com/clinicswinter2018 to meet with Mark Cannella, Tony Kitsos or Betsy Miller.

Sessions will be offered at UVM Extension Offices throughout the state. Space is still available for the following dates and locations in the Eagle circulation area:

Middlebury (23 Pond Ln.): March 22 and April 11

Rutland (271 North Main St.): March 7 and April 26

South Burlington (140 Kennedy Dr.): April 5

Farmers should bring relevant business records to their session, either as hard copy or on a laptop computer or portable storage device. Helpful documents include recent bank account statements, farm bookkeeping reports, their most recent IRS Schedule F tax form, loan documentation, business plans and any farm notes used to track previous production and yields.

For questions or assistance with registration, contact Christi Sherlock at (866) 860-1382. To request a disability-related accommodation, please call three weeks prior to the scheduled appointment.