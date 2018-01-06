Farm-Food programs continues despite RAFFL closure

× Expand Photo courtesy PEG-TV & RAFFL Rutland-area college students videotaped culinary workshops for RAFFL on beans, greens and grains at the PEG-TV studio. Look for the episode next month. RAFFL will cease operations by year end.

RUTLAND | Changes at a local farm-food operation in the Rutland area won’t impact the organization’s vital service to the needy around Rutland County.

According to statement last week by the board of directors of the Rutland Area Farm and Food Link (RAFFL), all of its five existing programs will continue operating into the future, despite RAFFL’s impending closure.

According to RAFFL’s Larry Courcelle, the RAFFL board announced in October that it would cease operations by year end, but hoped to transition these successful programs to other local non-profit organizations that could provide leadership and stability going forward.

“RAFFL runs five programs that support farms, connect the community to local produce, and provide a unique service in the Rutland area: Everyday Chef, Glean Team, Farm Fresh Connect, Farm Business Development, and the Locally Grown Guide,” Courcelle said in a news statement released Dec. 26. “It has been our goal to see that RAFFL’s legacy will continue through the programs that so many local producers and customers depend on....”

Courcelle noted that the Vermont Foodbank will take over the Glean Team, which gleans “unharvested” produce from local farm producers and donates it locally.

“In addition,” Courcelle said, “the Vermont Foodbank is partnering with the Vermont Country Store to operate the Farm Fresh Connect online market. They will form an advisory team that will develop a strategic plan for Farm Fresh Connect and leverage opportunities to work with local colleges to support both the Glean Team and the online market.”

This new advisory team will also retain the Locally Grown Guide through 2018 and will develop a plan for its future beyond that date.

“Each of RAFFL’s programs is well established and popular with those they serve,” said Mr. Courcelle. “We are grateful to our for-profit and non-profit friends who will continue where RAFFL is leaving off. We could not be more pleased that the seeds we have sown will be given the opportunity to grow and prosper.”

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) will take on the Farm Business Development program, which provides support and guidance to new farm producers to grow and expand their business.