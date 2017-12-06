Farmers and the estate tax repeal

As Congress begins discussion on proposed changes to the tax code, there are often small points that take a while to attract the public’s attention. One of those small points is the proposed elimination of the federal estate tax.

By current law, estates under $5.49 million are not subject to estate taxes. With a bit of planning, a married couple can have $10.98 million of an estate shielded from estate taxes. The current law pegs the taxable level to inflation, so the amount subject to tax will move with the economy.

One point to remember in calculating estates taxes is that taxes are applied on the net estate, not the gross estate. An individual with $7 million in assets but also with $2 million in debt has a net estate of $5 million, none subject to federal estate taxes.

The American farmer has quite often been the poster child for efforts to eliminate the estate taxes. But very few farm families are subject to the estate tax while far more benefit from an aspect of the law that is usually not mentioned when discussing how people might benefit.

This aspect is the step up in basis, which benefits all individuals whether they are subject to estate taxes or not. This benefit particularly benefits those who invest in business assets that are generally held a long time and slowly increase in value over time. Sounds like farm land? Perfect example.

So what is this step up in basis? It is part of the estate tax code. At the time of death, assets are distributed by will or through a trust as directed by the individual and valued at current market value. You may inherit some farmland, cows or a valuable antique or stamp collection.

What is the tax situation? If the estate was valued under $5.49 million, there is no federal estate tax on the estate.

But what about the individual who inherited the property? It works like this. You inherit 100 cows valued at $1,600 per cow, totaling $160,000. You do not owe taxes unless you sell them above the new basis.