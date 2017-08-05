Fast-growing Middlebury church prepares for a new era

× 1 of 4 Expand Art provided SAS Architects rendering of the Congregational Church of Middlebury’s new annex. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A view through the window of construction work last week on the new addition at the Congregational Church of Middlebury. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Work is nearing completion at the Congregational Church of Middlebury. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio John Tenny of Millbridge Construction and Congregational Church of Middlebury member Pat Chase in the new Unity Hall. Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY — The Congregational Church of Middlebury, an open-and-affirming affiliate of the United Church of Christ on Main Street has a long history of accomplishing things other churches only dream about.

When construction of the historic downtown church began in 1806, it was financed entirely by voluntary contributions from local residents.

“Lavius Fillmore, who had already built three churches including the one in old Bennington, was chosen as the architect,” according to Middlebury College Professor Emeritus Glenn Andres’ 1975 book, “A Walking History of Middlebury.” “The building, considered Fillmore’s masterpiece, was completed in 1809 at a cost of $9,000.”

The church’s one-of-a-kind spire, 135 feet tall, was cleverly designed to withstand the powerful winds that sometimes pummel Vermont, such as the 1938, 1950 and 2011 storms that damaged some area buildings.

Now, fast forward two centuries and Middlebury’s “Congo” church is continuing its quiet tradition of growth and building anew.

This time, stewards of the Protestant church — under the pastorship of Rev. Andrew Nagy-Benson — are overseeing the final work on a magnificent new addition which includes an ancillary worship space dubbed Unity Hall.

SAS Architects of Burlington designed this complex, which includes a music director’s room, meeting areas, Bible School classroom, kitchen and more. The annex is a deft blending of new with old into a place that will be a showcase to anyone passing through Middlebury via U.S. Route 7.

The addition anticipates a bright future for this growing church as well as an active membership which likes flexibility, as well as the new, in its worship practice.

“Our beautiful new Unity Hall will offer a Sunday afternoon worship space,” said Pat Chase, one of the church members involved in the construction project and landscaping plans. “It’s a beautiful space, well lighted, with a feeling it is ‘one’ with the 1806 church.”

Pat and her husband, Malcolm Chase, are among church members active in overseeing work on the addition.

Former Middlebury Selectboard Chairman John Tenny of Millbridge Construction is overseeing the work as it nears completion. Tenny is a busy man with high visibility in the countywide community; he is also the current president of the Addison County Community Trust.