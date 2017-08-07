Fatal accident closes Route 22A

BRIDPORT – A portion of Route 22A in Bridport has been closed following a fatal two-car crash north of Cream Hill Road, between Routes 74 and 125, at 1 p.m.

The Vermont State Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly after the accident and are still at the site of the deadly crash.

Drivers are being detoured around the scene which is located just north the Halfway House Restaurant.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Currently there is no estimated duration for this closure. Troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks are still investigating the tragedy.

Specific details on the crash are not yet available, but updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.