Fatal ATV accident in Lincoln

LINCOLN | Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Sunday, Aug 26, at approximately 11:25 a.m. The accident involved an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Elder Hill Road in Lincoln.

The Vermont State Police arrived on the scene, along with members of the Lincoln Fire Department and the Bristol Rescue Squad. However, as far as can be ascertained, the operator, who is not being identified until next-of-kin are notified, succumbed to injuries before either troopers or the first responder crews arrived.

VSP Trooper Christopher Hein of the New Haven barracks reported that his investigation indicated that the operator was traveling south on Elder Hill Road.

“The operator traveled left of center into the opposing lane, and left the road surface. After leaving the roadway the operator struck several smaller trees before the ATV came to a position of rest,” according to Hein’s report.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 388-4919.

“This motor vehicle crash is still in its initial stages of investigation,” according to Hein.