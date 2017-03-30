Fatal crash

KILLINGTON — On Saturday, March 18, 2017 at approximately 1:30 a.m. troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, Killington Fire Department and Rutland Regional Ambulance were notified of a one-car motor vehicle crash on Tanglewood Drive at the intersection of Gina Drive. The crash was reported with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Stephen Driscoll, 25, of Bedford, NH was traveling a 2000 Ford Sedan northeast when he failed to navigate the right turn. The vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a tree. Driscoll and a passenger, Alejandro Phoenix, 30 of Rockland, MA were trapped inside the vehicle for a short time. Driscoll sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. Phoenix suffered a significant head injury and died on scene. The investigation is on-going. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, is asked to contact Trooper Kaitlyn Armstrong, Vermont State Police -Rutland, at 773-9101.