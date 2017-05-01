Fatal crash

SALISBURY — At approximately 6:43 on April 20 Troopers from the New Haven Barracks of the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported two vehicle, head-on collision that occurred on US RT 7 in the town of Salisbury.

Upon arrival, Troopers observed the Salisbury Fire Department and crews from the Middlebury Regional Emergency Services attending to the operators of both vehicles. A third individual had been transported to Porter Hospital prior to arrival. In addition, both vehicles, a silver, 2010, Mazda, and a grey, 2008, Chevrolet were observed off the roadway, west of the southbound lane of travel.

Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate Shawn Newell, the operator to the Mazda was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, passing slower moving vehicles that were ahead of him. Walker and her passenger were traveling south. Newell travelled left of center to pass a vehicle in front of him, and into the path of Walker. Both Newell and Walker attempted to avoid a collision by driving into the breakdown lane, however, were unable to do so. Upon impact both vehicle’s left the roadway and came to a position of rest, west of the southbound lane of travel. Walker’s passenger, Brian Kerr of Ripton died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The Vermont State Police requests that anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have additional information regarding this incident, to please contact the New Haven Barracks at 388-4919. This investigation remains active.