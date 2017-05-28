FBI helps in arrest of Rutland man

RUTLAND — Members of the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Roger Kittredge, 49, of Rutland on May 15 for distribution of cocaine base (crack) with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Rutland City Police Department. Kittredge is part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Rutland County. Members of the Vermont Drug Task Force coordinated controlled purchases of cocaine base from Kittredge on several occasions. Kittredge was arrested without incident at his residence on Library Avenue. Kittredge was processed at the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland and released on a citation, pending his appearance in District Court in Rutland.