Ferrisburgh attorney seeks settlement with Panton farm

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A view of Vorsteveld land viewed near the intersection of Panton Road and Jersey Street in Panton.

FERRISBURGH — A family of Vermont dairy farmers are dealing with a possible hefty environmental fine, a possible court appearance and approximately 30 neighbors who are upset about the family’s removal of nearly 2,000 trees and brush on the family’s own property.

Members of the Vorsteveld Farm removed the brush along Arnold Bay Road on the Ferrisburgh-Panton town line in western Addison County to better improve the drainage of their land.

Some Town of Ferrisburgh officials, apparently at the encouragement of Tree Warden Clifton Mix, would like to fine the Vorstevelds a hefty fee--possibly over $1 million--for cutting their own vegetation. But based on state law, it’s not clear if such a large fine is legal.

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Gerard Vorsteveld at the Vorsteveld Farm in Panton.

The hard-working Vorstevelds, made up of the families of three brothers — Hans, Rudy and Gerard Vorsteveld — operate one of Addison County’s largest dairy farms.

Since the spring, the farmers have removed a dense tangle of trees, shrubs, wild parsnip, sumac, poison ivy and other weeds-gone-wild along one side of Arnold Bay Road to improve drainage and make the land more productive for growing high-yield feed corn. But now the family may get the proverbial “shaft” by local government.

The brothers, along with family members and hired hands, milk 1,000 cows. Their farm’s 2,400 acres straddles both towns of Ferrisburgh and Panton within sight of Lake Champlain. The brothers inherited the family farm after their father, Lolke “Lou” Vorsteveld, died at the age of 81 last year.

The Vorsteveld family arrived in Vermont from Emmon, the Netherlands, in 1979.

At that time, patriarch Lou left the northern European nation because of excessive government restrictions. He presided over a national government that became increasingly more intrusive in farming.

The senior Vorsteveld chose Vermont’s Addison County because of the many industrious Dutch-American families working the land here. Now, his sons are scratching their heads over both the possible fine and the angry neighbors who don’t seem to understand what a working farm is about.

“Too much government—that’s what brought my father to Vermont,” said Gerard Vorsteveld. “Too many damned regulations, too many bureaucrats, too many asinine rules. They even had a milk quota over there. I was born in Holland and I speak Dutch too, but I am a Vermonter since the age of 5. Now you see lots of that stuff right here. I didn’t think I was living in Russia.