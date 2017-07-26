Ferrisburgh attorney seeks settlement with Panton farm

Photo by Lou Varricchio
A view of Vorsteveld land viewed near the intersection of Panton Road and Jersey Street in Panton.
FERRISBURGH — A family of Vermont dairy farmers are dealing with a possible hefty environmental fine, a possible court appearance and approximately 30 neighbors who are upset about the family’s removal of nearly 2,000 trees and brush on the family’s own property.
Members of the Vorsteveld Farm removed the brush along Arnold Bay Road on the Ferrisburgh-Panton town line in western Addison County to better improve the drainage of their land.
Some Town of Ferrisburgh officials, apparently at the encouragement of Tree Warden Clifton Mix, would like to fine the Vorstevelds a hefty fee--possibly over $1 million--for cutting their own vegetation. But based on state law, it’s not clear if such a large fine is legal.
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Gerard Vorsteveld at the Vorsteveld Farm in Panton.
The hard-working Vorstevelds, made up of the families of three brothers — Hans, Rudy and Gerard Vorsteveld — operate one of Addison County’s largest dairy farms.
Since the spring, the farmers have removed a dense tangle of trees, shrubs, wild parsnip, sumac, poison ivy and other weeds-gone-wild along one side of Arnold Bay Road to improve drainage and make the land more productive for growing high-yield feed corn. But now the family may get the proverbial “shaft” by local government.
The brothers, along with family members and hired hands, milk 1,000 cows. Their farm’s 2,400 acres straddles both towns of Ferrisburgh and Panton within sight of Lake Champlain. The brothers inherited the family farm after their father, Lolke “Lou” Vorsteveld, died at the age of 81 last year.
The Vorsteveld family arrived in Vermont from Emmon, the Netherlands, in 1979.
At that time, patriarch Lou left the northern European nation because of excessive government restrictions. He presided over a national government that became increasingly more intrusive in farming.
The senior Vorsteveld chose Vermont’s Addison County because of the many industrious Dutch-American families working the land here. Now, his sons are scratching their heads over both the possible fine and the angry neighbors who don’t seem to understand what a working farm is about.
“Too much government—that’s what brought my father to Vermont,” said Gerard Vorsteveld. “Too many damned regulations, too many bureaucrats, too many asinine rules. They even had a milk quota over there. I was born in Holland and I speak Dutch too, but I am a Vermonter since the age of 5. Now you see lots of that stuff right here. I didn’t think I was living in Russia.
“Approximately 30 neighbors called the tree warden and he thinks he has jurisdiction over this,” Gerard continued about what the brothers can do on their own land. “I don’t think he has the authority. Yes, the town and power company has the right to clean trees out, since it’s a right of way. But we own the land to the middle of the road. We own the land, we own the trees.”
Since the controversy erupted in the spring, neighbors in Ferrisburgh have complained, but neighbors on the Panton town side of Arnold Bay Road have been mostly silent so far.
So, why are only Ferrisburgh residents upset about the tree clearing?
“It’s Ferrisburgh that’s bitching. I guess the tree warden is trying to do a really good job,” Gerard said facetiously. “We haven’t done anything (wrong); we told them what we’re doing (to improve the land). The Town of Ferrisburgh has now hired a lawyer; I have no idea if they’re going to fine us, but the tree warden knows...”
A few years ago, the Vorstevelds bought the former Lowenstein Farm. They cleared a large amount of the roadside brush and trees now under town scrutiny to make way for neater, open, more productive farming practices (similar tree clearing has been done on a large tract of farmland in Middlebury, sandwiched between U.S. Route 7 and Halladay Road albeit not on a public right-of-way).
The non-profit Vermont Institute for Government (VIG), based in Middlesex, has written extensively about public right-of-ways, farmers and other landowners. In a recent pamphlet about Vermont highway law, VIG’s Paul Gillies wrote that “government only works if citizens understand their rights.”
The Vorsteveld controversy brings Vermont’s highway statutes, rights and wrongs into sharp focus: Who has the right to tell the landowner not to clear-cut trees on private property along a road? Ferrisburgh’s legal counsel believes town government has the authority.
Vermont Statute Title 19 “Highways”, which concerns repairs, maintenance and improvements to (or along) public roads, contains a statement (Chapter 9), which states the authority in easy to understand text: “A person, other than the abutting landowner, shall not cut, trim, remove or otherwise damage any grasses, shrubs, vines or trees growing within the limits of a state or town highway without first having obtained the consent of the Agency of State highways or the selectman for town highways.”
If the Vostervelds were somehow found liable for removing their own wild vegetation. Title 19’s Chapter 9 also instructs town officials about the kind of penalty meted out: “…Violation of Section 901 of this title shall be fined not more than $100 nor less than $10 for each offense.” Ferrisburgh’s million dollar fine appears excessive based on this reading of the statute.
As VIG’s Gillies wrote, “The road in front of your house is probably public highway, (but) most likely the town doesn’t own the land under the highway; probably you own the land to the middle of the road… The town has a duty to use its right-of-way responsibly…”
After a June 20 closed-door session between Ferrisburgh Selectboard members, the Vorstevelds and neighbors of Arnold Bay Road, attorney Carroll indicated that he would like to reach some kind of settlement. However, he did not rule out the possibility of court action if common ground couldn’t be found soon.
When the Eagle contacted the Town of Ferrisburgh Office, Assistant Town Clerk-Assistant Town Treasurer Pam Cousino was unaware of the status of any closed-door meetings between the Vorstevelds and town counsel James Carroll of Middlebury. “You will have to talk with the town clerk or Mr. Carroll,” she said.
The Eagle was unable to reach Ferrisburgh Town Clerk Gloria Warden, Town Counsel James Carroll of Middlebury and Tree Warden Clifton Mix at press time.
