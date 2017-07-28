Ferrisburgh boy reels in giant carp

× Expand Photo by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Invader: Chase Stokes of Ferrisburgh and his record-breaking carp, an invasive fish.

FERRISBURGH — A young Ferrisburgh angler caught the biggest carp ever found in Vermont, according to a news statement by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

The agency, which just released this year’s fishing records, reported that Chase Stokes of Ferrisburgh reeled in a big, invasive Asian carp weighing-in at 33.25 pounds. The 40-inch carp was caught by Stokes in April. The boy pulled the fish from the Otter Creek within the Panton town line.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, carp are “fast-growing, aggressive and adaptable fish.” They outcompete native fish species. During the 1970s, carp were introduced in fish-farm ponds and spread far and wide.

The other record breaking fish was caught by Mike Elwood of Burlington. Elwood reeled in a redhorse sucker, a Vermont native ray-finned fish, which weighed-in at 9.96 pounds and 29 inches in length. The sucker was pulled from the Winooski River in Colchester in May.