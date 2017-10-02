Ferrisburgh woman to appear in court

× Expand VSP photo Kaylie Flint

FERRISBURGH | On Sept. 24, at approximately 10:38 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically along U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh.

Troopers arrived in the area and located the vehicle in question parked at a residence. The operator was subsequently identified as Kaylie Flint, 24, of Ferrisburgh.

While speaking with Flint, troopers detected signs of impairment and Flint was screened for DUI.

Flint was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Flint was later released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on Oct. 9. State Police was assisted on scene by the Vergennes Police Department.