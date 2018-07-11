Festive celebration

× Expand File photo

MIDDLEBURY | The Henry Sheldon Museum of Middlebury celebrated the anniversary of Independence Day with a concert of contemporary music, light classics, Broadway and film favorites and World War I patriotic songs performed by the Vermont Philharmonic led by Lou Kosma. New this year was a display of vintage cars, a raffle of picnic baskets painted by local artists and pulled pork sandwiches from Pratt’s Store for sale in the food tent. The evening concluded with a glorious fireworks display.