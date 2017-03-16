Fewer permits for 2017 moose hunt

MONTPELIER — On Feb. 22, The Vermont Fish and Wildlife board made a preliminary approval for a decreased number of moose permits that will be awarded for the 2017 moose hunting season in October.

Based on the recommendations from the department, only 63 bulls-only permits will be issued for the regular moose season, and only 17 will be issued for the archery season.

This limited number represents a 52 percent decrease from the 165 permits that were issued for the 2016 season.

Of the 80 permits that will be issued, experts from the Fish and Wildlife department estimate that 34 moose will be taken based on average hunter success rates.

The proposal for the 2017 hunting season can be viewed on vtfishandwildlife.com.

After a series of public hearings later this month, in addition to calls, letters and emails from the public, the official number of permits will be set on April 5.

The public can attend these hearings and voice their opinions on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 21 Brattleboro- 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. -- Brattleboro Area Middle School, 109 Sunny Acres, Brattleboro.

Thursday, March 23 Island Pond- 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. -- Brighton Town Hall, 49 Mill Street, Island Pond.

Saturday, March 25 Middlebury- 12:30 to 5:00 p.m. – Middlebury High School Cafeteria, 73 Charles Avenue, Middlebury.

Comments on the proposal may be sent to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.

“We continue to take a very conservative approach to moose management in Vermont,” said Mark Scott, director of wildlife for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “The intent of the proposal is to allow slow population growth of Vermont’s moose herd by eliminating all hunting of cow and calf moose.”

Kyle Delabruere of Salisbury has been applying for a moose permit in Vermont since he was 16 years old and still has never been selected 14 years later.

“Moose ticks are having a devastating effect on the survival of yearling moose. I’m perfectly fine with the number of allocated permits. I think they reflect the struggle that moose have been having in recent years,” he told The Eagle.

Once the official number of permits is announced, residents will have the opportunity to buy entries into the permit lottery for $10. Nonresidents will pay $25. Winners of the lottery must then buy a permit for $100. ($350 for nonresidents.)