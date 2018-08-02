Field Days hosts statewide 4-H horse show

× Expand File photo by Lou Varricchio From July 12 to July15, Addison County Fair and Field Days hosted the annual Vermont 4-h State Horse Show. “It was a whirlwind four days for the 92 4-H equestrians, including 11 4-H alumni, who competed in more than 100 English and Western equitation classes at the show,” according to UVM Extension livestock educator Wendy Sorrell.

“It was a whirlwind four days for the 92 4-H equestrians, including 11 4-H alumni, who competed in more than 100 English and Western equitation classes at the annual show,” according to UVM Extension livestock educator Wendy Sorrell.

Sorrell said 4-H members, ages 8 to 18, also participated in the 4-H Division. “This consisted of fitting and showmanship, quiz bowl, judging, a general knowledge written exam and 4-H project class, with the combined scores from these events determining the championships,” she noted.

Sorrelll provided the following final list of 4-H Division winners at the recent Field Days event:

BEGINNER: Champion--Madeline Langlois, Westford; Reserve Champion--Kelsey Paradee, Swanton

ADVANCED BEGINNER: Champion--Emeillia Gomo, Chester; Reserve Champion--Jasmine Mooney, St. Johnsbury

JUNIOR (13 and under): Champion--Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford; Reserve Champion--Chloe Barewicz, Jericho

SENIOR (14-18): Champion--Betsy Coburn, Castleton; Reserve Champion--Kassidy Wyman, Cambridgeport.

“As senior champion, Betsy Coburn also won the Paul Quinn Memorial Award, given in memory of a long-time supporter of the Vermont 4-H Horse Show,” according to Sorrell. “The Champion 4-H Showmanship award went to Kassidy Wyman, Cambridgeport, for placing first in the fitting and showmanship competition. Reserve Champion was Kelsey Paradee, Swanton.”

Sorrell also posted the following 4-H Club members who won championships in the various divisions:

ENGLISH DIVISION (based on combined scores in equitation, trail, pleasure and either road hack or hunter under saddle classes):

BEGINNER: Champion--Kelsey Paradee, Swanton; Reserve Champion--Madeline Tylenda, Essex,

ADVANCED BEGINNER: Champion--Greta Friesen, Hinesburg; Reserve Champion--Megan Carson, Windham,

JUNIOR: Champion--Anna-Lisa Cooledge, Westford; Reserve Champion--Tayah Fuller, Poultney,

SENIOR (14-18): Champion--Alexis Marnellos, Lincoln; Reserve Champion--Callon Fish, Rutland,

WESTERN DIVISION (based on combined scores from equitation, trail, performance and pleasure classes) were:

BEGINNER: Champion-- Elizabeth Brown, Vernon; Reserve Champion--Viola Brown, Vernon,

ADVANCED BEGINNER: Champion-- Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts; Reserve Champion--MaKayla LaFlam, Guilford,

SENIOR (14-18): Champion--Catherine Thrasher, Rupert; Reserve Champion--Emma Cushman, Barre.

GYMKHANA (speed pattern racing and timed games on horseback):

BEGINNER: Champion-- Summer Le, Colchester; Reserve Champion--Adaline Ploof, Westford,

JUNIOR (13 and under): Champion--Emily Lang, Hinesburg; Reserve Champion--Jenna Dolloph, Chester,

SENIOR (14-18): Champion--Garrette Shanks, Vernon; Reserve Champion--Kassidy Wyman, Cambridgeport,

DRIVING DIVISION: Chloe Barewicz, Jericho.

In addition to championships, several special awards were presented at the event:

Dressage High Point Award: Catera Doner, New Haven,

Designated Hit Trophy (overall high points in the 4-H Division): Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford,

Jim Wallace Memorial Pleasure Class Award (top finisher in this class): Phoebe Mason, Hinesburg.

“Outstanding 4-H Member Award (for overall achievement in the UVM Extension 4-H horse program went to Hailee Blades, Jeffersonville,” Sorrell noted. “To be eligible for this award, 4-Hers must participate in three New England 4-H Horse Shows at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and three Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundups in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Melissa Issler Alumni Equitation Class for 4-H alumni: Holly Weglarz, Hartland,

Marci Mac plaque (winner of the versatility class): Faith Ploof, Westford.

“The 4-H Club Award is presented to the club with the highest combined scores in general knowledge, judging, quiz bowl, fitting and showmanship and 4-H project classes,” Sorrell added. “Seventeen clubs were represented at this year’s show. The winner was the Whispering Pines 4-H Club of Westford.”