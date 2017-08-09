Field Days opens with sunshine, strong attendance

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Fast-food Barbeque Bill's owner, Bill White of Warren, smothers his pork ribs in a delicious special BBQ sauce at the opening day of the 2017 edition of Addison County Fair & Field Days. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont Army National Guardsmen Sgt. Mike McGurl, Sgt. Brian Richard, Spc. John Paven, Pvt. Mike Yergeau, and Pvt. Autmn LaPlant show off their M119A3 field howitzer at Field Days.The big gun, based at the Vergennes Armory, can lob 105 mm shells a distance of 7.2 miles with pinpoint, computerized accuracy. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Fairgoers check out the farm tractor displays at Field Days. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Addison County resident Tristan Stearns gets ready to pull a heavy load with his little tractor at the mini tractor pull event at Field Days. Prev Next

NEW HAVEN - August rolls around much too fast but at least the dwindling days of summer mean it’s prime time for Addison County Fair and Field Days.

After a night of monsoon-like rains Monday, the fair opened Tuesday morning with plenty of sunshine despite its soggy parking field along with the odor of brackish rain water about the grounds.

According to several vendors the Eagle talked with, this year’s opening day had good attendance despite fewer people on the rides to start.

Emily Miner of Brandon, owner of the Thelma’s Bread Dough food wagon, situated at the west end of the fairgrounds, said that she sold more of her grandmother’s popular fried homemade dough on the first day compared to 2016.

"We had a lot of rain last night, but today’s is looking great," Miner said. "I’m staying in my tent behind the truck." Miner’s food wagon is a converted ACTR passenger van.

At the east end of Field Days, Bill White, owner of Barbecue Bill’s, said he’s been working the fair for 19 years and opening day was looking good.

"This is my nineteenth year here," White said. "We’re keeping busy making ribs and all the fixings. My son Ben is helping me this summer. My daughter Anna, who has helped in the past, is getting ready for college." White has three other helpers preparing food for hungry fairgoers.

The fair is also a good place for community organizations to meet and greet Addison County residents.

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Carol Claus and Martha Halnon of the Mountain Health Center in Bristol sell raffle tickets for a Subaru Legacy LTD to help raise funds for needy health care patients.

Officials of the Mountain Health Center in Bristol were collecting raffle tickets to help raise health care funds for the local working poor. To sweeten the pot for a good cause, the raffle’s winner will receive a new 2015 Subaru Legacy LTD sedan donated by Auto Creek in Vergennes.

Mountain Health Center Executive Director Martha Halnon and board member Carol Claus were pleased with the sunny weather. Both women held open umbrellas to shield themselves from solar rays. "Our mission is to strengthen our communities by improving the health of all our neighbors," Halnon said. "The center provides health care with skill, compassion and respect. We work at lowering the barriers to affordable care, and deliver broad-based services including preventative, dental, mental and primary health care.

A full week of farm activities-including 4H Club animal shows, farm equipment displays, handmowing, and lots more--help make Field Days Vermont’s premiere annual agricultural event.