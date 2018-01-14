×
Photo courtesy of Shane Murray
Gasoline sure was cheap back in 1962 when this photograph was taken at an unidentified location in Vermont, possibly Burlington. If you know where this photo was taken, send an email to: lou@addison-eagle.com.
Photo courtesy of Shane Murray
