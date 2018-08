× Expand MNFF photo

MIDDLEBURY | The 4th Annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival kicked off Aug. 23 at the Town Hall Theater and the Marquis Theater. The opening night film, “Personal Statement” (pictured) was directed by Juliane Dressner. Dressner and producer Beth Levison were in attendance. A Q&A was hosted by MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven.