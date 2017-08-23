Film Festival

× Expand Pictured: Girl and owl at Cathedral of Saint John the Devine’s Blessing of the Animals in 2008.

MIDDLEBURY | “One October”, an unusual, new feature-length documentary, will have its Vermont premiere at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival on Friday, Aug. 25,at 10:30 a.m. at the National Bank of Middlebury’s community room. The film is a time capsule that offers a window into the shifting heart of New York City. Filmed entirely in October 2008, a time when gentrification was rapidly displacing the working and middle classes, the story begins with WFMU-FM’s Clay Pigeon, a real-life Big Apple radio host who takes to the streets to talk to everyday citizens who are facing the uncertainty of hope and change. Rachel Shuman directed the film.