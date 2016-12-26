Fire damages Castleton dormitory

CASTLETON — On Dec. 15, members of the Castleton Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at Castleton University in the Adams Dormitory located near South Street.

Local firefighters called for assistance in attacking the fire and the fire department from Poultney assisted on scene.

The initial call was for an alarm activation in the building with follow up 911 calls for an active fire on the fourth floor of the Adams Dorm building. Fire personnel found heavy smoke and fire in a room within a suite on the fourth floor.

The room sustained moderate fire and water damage.

Damage was estimated at approximately $10,000. Minimal damage was also done by smoke and water to the rest of the fourth floor.

Students were not in the dormitory at the time of the fire.

The building was closed to students for a short amount of time during the investigation. Students were allowed to return to the building a short time later. The suite was closed by the college until clean up and maintenance can be done. No injuries were sustained at this fire.

The Fire Chief Heath Guyette of Castleton told reporters that he contacted the Vermont State Police and requested an origin and cause investigation of the fire.

Three detectives from the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit and one investigator from the Division of Fire Safety responded on the scene.

Investigators have determined that the fire cause to be accidental at this time and not suspicious.

The cause of the fire was due to a computer being placed onto a bean-bag chair.

The computer overheated setting the bean bag on fire and the rest of the room to follow.

The chair was under a bunk bed which provided for the quick fire spread within the room.