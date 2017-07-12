Fire destroys iconic Blue Spruce Motel

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Firefighters battle multiple fires this morning at the iconic Blue Spruce Motel located on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury. The fire spread quickly to the structure's large shingle roof. Residents were quickly evacuated. An automobile parked near the office also caught fire. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY – A major fire erupted at the iconic Blue Spruce Motel located at 2428 U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury during the morning hours of July 12. Four firefighters were apparently trapped inside the burning motel when part of the roof gave way, but they made it out safely, according to Middlebury F.D. Chief David Shaw.

Guests were quickly evacuated from the motel shortly after the fire started around 7:30 a.m.

Several motel guests had to leave their possessions behind to escape the flames.

The fire apparently started in the front office, according to an unidentified guest. The guest on the scene said that the fire was related to faulty electrical wiring, but this statement has not been confirmed.

Firefighters and EMTs from Middlebury, Salisbury, Vergennes, as well as other surrounding areas, arrived on the scene shortly after the fire alarm was called in.

F.D. tanker trucks from several municipalities were shuttling between the scene and Otter Creek to take on water used in battling the big blaze.

A think column of dark, acrid smoke rising in the still morning air could be seen for many miles.

The cloud’s thickness was due to a large amount of burned asphalt roof shingles involved. There was some fallout from the rising cloud, mostly paper and shingle ash.

An automobile parked near the front office was ablaze and firefighters were struggling to extinguish it before the fuel tank was breached.

By 10 a.m., Route 7 traffic was still being detoured to Cady Road, next to Foster Motors, via Route 116, and back to the main highway via Route 125.

The motel housed 23 guests in the main lodging area as well as in the rear. The Blue Spruce Motel has been a popular establishment for locals, seasonal tourists, and families of college students visiting the area.

At this time, a fire official on the scene said it is uncertain how much, if any, of the motel can be salvaged.

An unidentified motel employee said that a large wedding party had booked the motel for the upcoming weekend.