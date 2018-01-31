Firefighters and emergency personnel honored

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Area firefighters and others were honored at an annual awards dinner hosted by the Addison County Firefighters Association and held at the Vergennes Eagle Club. Pictured: Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department officers Tommy Frankovic (driving) and Norman Grenier at Middlebury’s 2017 Memorial Day Parade.

VERGENNES | Addison County’s firefighters and emergency personnel were honored at an annual awards dinner hosted by the Addison County Firefighters Association held at the Vergennes Eagle Club Jan. 17.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, who has been a guest at the dinner for several years, returned to honor firefighters for their service in 2017.

This year’s dinner saw awards presented to the following individuals and organizations serving the community in the Addison County region:

Firefighter of the Year Award presented to Jeff Cousino of Lincoln.

Senior Firefighter of the Year Award presented to Peter Bouvier of Bristol.

Jenkins Line Officer of the Year Award presented to Corey Collette of Addison

Sharkey Chief Officer of the Year Award presented to William Sinks of Weybridge

Chief Jackman Youth Firefighter Award presented to Danielle Morse of New Haven.

EVM Technician Award presented to James Robideau of Bristol.

Addison County Firefighters Association President’s Award presented to Karen Taylor.

Addison County Firefighters Association Life Membership Award presented to Rob Gaboriault.

$500 award by the Red Knights Motorcycle Club to the Davison Firefighters Training Fund.

Turpin Award presented to the Weybridge Fire Department for best attendance.

Friends of the Addison County Firefighters Association Award presented to the Basin Harbor Club.

Other honors, including fire service awards, were also presented during the event, including an announcement that the 48th Annual Regional Fire Training School will be held the Vergennes Union High School, April 28-29. The school session will be dedicated in honor of Fire Chief Bob Jenkins.