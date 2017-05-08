Firefighters battle practice house fire along Route 7

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rob Mullin Vermont and New York firefighters spent the weekend at a live house fire practice session in Charlotte near the Addison County line.

CHARLOTTE - Volunteer firefighters from Addison, Brattleboro, Charlotte, Cornwall, Ferrisburgh, Hinesburg, Monkton and Shelburne, as well as volunteer members of the Dresden F.D. in New York, spent May 6-7 at a live practice house fire near the Addison County line.

The multi-department fire-and-rescue training included preparing an abandoned house structure on Saturday for the controlled burn on Sunday. The house was located along the Ethan Allen Highway (U.S. Route 7) in Charlotte.

"We like having the live training," said Rob Mullin, Charlotte F.D. assistant chief, and Monkton First Response member. "This weekend's training was an all-fire attack. This kind of training is always hit-or-miss depending upon the availability of local structures for practice burns."