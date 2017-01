× Expand Photo provided by Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound is pleased to announce the first animal adopted in 2017! Princess, a 1-year-old orange tiger cat weighing 8 pounds, was adopted by Erik and Erica Andrus of Addison County on Jan. 4. Her new family reports that she is settling in well and everyone is in love with her. The adoption of Princess represents the first of many happy families Homeward Bound expects to create this year. Congratulations to the Andrus family!