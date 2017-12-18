First big snow of the season

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio This young girl, waiting for a school bus along Cottage Lane in Middlebury, took the morning delay Wednesday to make herself a fresh snow cone. "I’d like to pour chocolate syrup all over the snow," she said.

MIDDLEBURY | Snow conditions at Vermont’s 17 ski resorts are just what you’d expect for December, according to Vermont.com. The website posts daily snowfall amounts for area ski resorts.

By late Tuesday evening more than 4 inches of new snow was reported at the Burlington International Airport last week.

Some areas of central and southern Vermont saw a foot of snow, according to Vermont.com and the National Weather Service.

In Ludlow, Okemo Resort reported a foot of fresh powder last Tuesday afternoon.

The Middlebury Snow Bowl, located at the summit of the Green Mountain range along Route 125 in Hancock, reported 12 inches of fresh snow last Thursday morning.

"Man, I just love it," Mike Furness, 27, of Middlebury, told the Eagle.

Furness was cross-country skiing for his morning workout through the woods along the Trail Around Middlebury between Middlebury Union Middle School and Denecker Chevrolet. "If it stays cold, this means a white Christmas, too."

U.S. Route 7 through Addison and Rutland counties was salted and by Thursday morning most rural roads were back to normal for local traffic.

Most schools around the area got a late start on Wednesday. Sunshine returned for the Thursday morning commute but with temperatures in the teens that was more like early January.

Brent Curtis of the Agency of Transportation said some cars went of the road as drivers encountered slippery roads

"We ask people not to drive in the winter with their minds in automatic pilot," he told reporters during the storm.